Russian aircraft strike on Mykolaivka, Donetsk Oblast, killing one man – photos

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 20 February 2025, 19:34
Russian aircraft strike on Mykolaivka, Donetsk Oblast, killing one man – photos
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service in Donetsk Oblast

Russian troops have attacked the residential area of the town of Mykolaivka, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk Oblast, killing a man.

Source: State Emergency Service

Quote: "Donetsk Oblast: enemy aircraft struck a residential area in the town of Mykolaivka, Kramatorsk district.

A house was destroyed. Emergency workers recovered the body of a dead man, 65, during the search and rescue operations."

 
Aftermath of the attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service in Donetsk Oblast
 
Aftermath of the attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service in Donetsk Oblast

Details: The strike damaged 21 houses.

