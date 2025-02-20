Aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service in Donetsk Oblast

Russian troops have attacked the residential area of the town of Mykolaivka, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk Oblast, killing a man.

Source: State Emergency Service

Quote: "Donetsk Oblast: enemy aircraft struck a residential area in the town of Mykolaivka, Kramatorsk district.

A house was destroyed. Emergency workers recovered the body of a dead man, 65, during the search and rescue operations."

Aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service in Donetsk Oblast

Details: The strike damaged 21 houses.

