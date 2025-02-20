Russian aircraft strike on Mykolaivka, Donetsk Oblast, killing one man – photos
Thursday, 20 February 2025, 19:34
Russian troops have attacked the residential area of the town of Mykolaivka, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk Oblast, killing a man.
Source: State Emergency Service
Quote: "Donetsk Oblast: enemy aircraft struck a residential area in the town of Mykolaivka, Kramatorsk district.
A house was destroyed. Emergency workers recovered the body of a dead man, 65, during the search and rescue operations."
Details: The strike damaged 21 houses.
