Whatever foreign politicians say, the front line should always have the last word, says Azov Brigade commander

On the Day of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred, National Guard Azov Brigade commander Denys Prokopenko has commented on statements by Western politicians, emphasising that the heroism of Ukrainian defenders, who have been fighting against Russia for 11 years, should inspire Ukrainians and prevent them from despairing, as the front line should always have the last word. [Heavenly Hundred – participants of the Revolution of Dignity, who were killed by the security officers and their mercenaries – ed.]

Source: Prokopenko on X (Twitter)

Quote: "It has always been this way: only the brave are respected, only the influential are listened to, and only the strong are considered important…

For eleven years, we have relied on half-measures to fight a war against a country with an advantage in population and resources. Moreover, for three years, Ukraine has endured the full-scale invasion by one of the world’s most combat-effective military forces.

The daily feats of Ukrainian soldiers should inspire us and prevent us from despairing despite any statements made by foreign politicians, analysts, and experts. The front line should always have the last word…

Nothing in today’s information environment should divert us from the path we have chosen. The same goes for those who eagerly began preparing for political games and illusory elections – under no circumstances should Ukrainians pay attention to them. All focus and strength must go to the front line.

Desperation arises when circumstances force people to stop fighting for their cause. But that is not about us. We hold our lines, and we destroy the occupiers!"

Details: Prokopenko stated that despite Ukraine facing challenges and much work remaining ahead, the country has already secured its place in history through its resistance to Russian occupation, the courage and strength of its military, strong horizontal public relations and the skill of its diplomats. "This is where the real Ukrainian agency comes from. And this is what vexes those who perceive a strong and independent Ukraine as a thorn in their side," Prokopenko writes.

The commander added that Ukrainians once believed in empty promises, giving up their nuclear weapons and critically weakening the country’s defence capabilities. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s enemies have worked since 1991 to keep the country weak, fragmented, toothless and dependent: "In 2013, Ukraine began to awaken and build its muscles, finally recognising the need to assert its agency."

Quote: "It would be naive to assume that building this agency would be painless, and expecting someone else to pave the way to this goal would be an even greater mistake."

