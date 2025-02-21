All Sections
Russia loses 52 artillery systems and 1,280 soldiers in past 24 hours

Iryna BalachukFriday, 21 February 2025, 07:20
A Ukrainian howitzer. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces have lost 1,280 soldiers killed and wounded, 52 artillery systems, 18 armoured combat vehicles and 12 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 864,860 (+1,280) military personnel;
  • 10,146 (+12) tanks;
  • 21,130 (+18) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 23,462 (+52) artillery systems;
  • 1,295 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,080 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 26,156 (+135) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,064 (0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 38,104 (+143) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,753 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

