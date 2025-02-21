Russia loses 52 artillery systems and 1,280 soldiers in past 24 hours

Russian forces have lost 1,280 soldiers killed and wounded, 52 artillery systems, 18 armoured combat vehicles and 12 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 864,860 (+1,280) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,146 (+12) tanks;

tanks; 21,130 (+18) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 23,462 (+52) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,295 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,080 (+2) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

26,156 (+135) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,064 (0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

38,104 (+143) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,753 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

