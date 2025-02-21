Russia loses 52 artillery systems and 1,280 soldiers in past 24 hours
Friday, 21 February 2025, 07:20
Russian forces have lost 1,280 soldiers killed and wounded, 52 artillery systems, 18 armoured combat vehicles and 12 tanks.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 864,860 (+1,280) military personnel;
- 10,146 (+12) tanks;
- 21,130 (+18) armoured combat vehicles;
- 23,462 (+52) artillery systems;
- 1,295 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,080 (+2) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 26,156 (+135) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,064 (0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 38,104 (+143) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,753 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!