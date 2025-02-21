All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

US held direct talks with Russia to assess their seriousness in achieving peace – US secretary of state

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 21 February 2025, 08:35
US held direct talks with Russia to assess their seriousness in achieving peace – US secretary of state
Marco Rubio. Stock photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that Washington agreed to direct talks with Russia to determine how serious they are about achieving peace in Ukraine, which Moscow started the full-scale war against.

Source: Rubio in an interview with journalist Catherine Herridge, published by the US Department of State, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rubio said direct contact is the only way to determine whether Russia is genuinely committed to peace.

Advertisement:

Quote from Rubio: "At the end of the day, we have to have relations with Russia, whether we like everything they’re doing or not, because we did with the Soviet Union – and we have to be able to test and see if they’re serious about ending this war."

Details: Rubio explained that the meeting in Riyadh did not focus on any specifics of a potential peace agreement.

Quote from Rubio: "The course of that conversation was as follows: number one, we have to – some level of regularisation just of our diplomatic missions, because we have to be able to communicate with them given the nature of our two countries and the importance that we have in the world. The second is there are things we could cooperate on geopolitically, potentially." 

Details: When asked if the US sees any interest from Russia in peace, Rubio replied, "We're going to find out".

Quote from Rubio: "I can’t answer whether they’re serious about peace or not yet. That will have to be determined by the attitude they take moving forward. The only thing we agreed upon is that we’re going to talk about peace."

 Background

  • On 18 February, senior officials from Russia and the US met in Saudi Arabia, where they agreed to "remove irritants" from bilateral relations and continue preparations for negotiations on Russia’s war against Ukraine.
  • In particular, they agreed to appoint high-level working groups for negotiations on Ukraine.
  • On 20 February, Trump stated that Russia "has the cards" in potential peace negotiations to end the war, as it has "taken a lot of territory".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USARussianegotiationsRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Speaker Johnson on bill in support of Ukraine: no appetite for that
US has presented Ukraine with revised "mineral deal" addressing some of Kyiv's concerns, Axios reports
Trump administration demands more appreciation from Ukraine, frustrated by "insults"
Brazilian president accuses Trump of seeking to be "emperor of the world"
Zelenskyy says he had "good discussion" with Trump's envoy: mineral deal discussed
A handy guide for Donald Trump: what the polls really tell us about Zelenskyy's approval ratings
All News
USA
Russians and Americans secretly met in Switzerland and talked about war – Reuters
Zelenskyy briefs Macron and Finnish president on his talks with Trump's special envoy Kellogg
Speaker Johnson on bill in support of Ukraine: no appetite for that
RECENT NEWS
08:54
US secretary of state says Trump "very upset" over Zelenskyy
08:35
US held direct talks with Russia to assess their seriousness in achieving peace – US secretary of state
08:22
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 121 times on front lines in past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
08:09
Russians and Americans secretly met in Switzerland and talked about war – Reuters
07:40
Zelenskyy briefs Macron and Finnish president on his talks with Trump's special envoy Kellogg
07:20
Russia loses 52 artillery systems and 1,280 soldiers in past 24 hours
06:48
Speaker Johnson on bill in support of Ukraine: no appetite for that
05:56
UK sees no Russia's desire for peace – Foreign Secretary Lammy
05:02
Almost 140 explosions occurred in Sumy Oblast over past day, damage reported
03:58
Russia trying to show China shares its views on Ukraine war, ISW reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: