EU seeks to increase gas purchases from the US to replace Russian supplies

Alyona KyrychenkoFriday, 21 February 2025, 10:42
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union is seeking to increase gas purchases from other countries, including the United States, to replace Russian supplies.

Source: EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen, as reported by Reuters

Details: He also said that the EU plans to expand the use of renewable energy sources to reduce its overall dependence on fuel.

Quote: "Instead of using taxpayers' money, citizens' money, to pay for gas where the revenue goes into Putin's war chest, we need to make sure that we produce our own energy." 

He noted that Brussels is preparing changes to the permitting rules to speed up the construction of renewable energy sources. In his words, for industries and home heating, where gas cannot be quickly replaced by electricity, the EU will step up efforts to find alternative supplies.

Quote: "And then it's my job to make sure that it is cheap and not Russian."

Quote: "There will still be the need for gas, and there we will have to find other sources than Russia, and that can also mean bigger import from the US." 

Previously:

  • On the morning of 1 January 2025, Ukraine stopped transiting Russian gas. The gas transmission system is now operating without transit.
  • Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko has stated that Ukraine may resume gas transit through its territory to Europe, but only if it is not Russian gas.

