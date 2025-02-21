All Sections
Russia prepares to announce its "victory" over Ukraine and NATO on 24 February, Ukrainian intelligence reports

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 21 February 2025, 10:44
Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. Screenshot: a video by Priamyi TV channel

The Russians are preparing to announce an alleged victory in the war against Ukraine and NATO on the three-year anniversary of their full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, and are planning a large-scale propaganda disinformation campaign.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "Russia is preparing to declare an alleged ‘victory’ in the war against Ukraine by the specific date – 24 February 2025, the third anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale war. Moreover, these plans may also include a ‘Russian victory over NATO’."

Details: The Russians have consistently claimed that they are fighting the Alliance in Ukraine. 

Ukrainian intelligence said that the Kremlin had instructed to intensify attempts to sow disillusionment among Ukrainians, destabilise the situation in the country, and discredit Ukraine in the eyes of partners who provide important military assistance. 

Statements such as "The West betrayed Ukraine", "Neither Moscow nor Washington care about the opinions of Europeans and Ukrainians", "The US and Russia made a deal behind Ukraine’s back", "The Ukrainian government is illegitimate", "The Ukrainian army is losing on the battlefield" and "Corrupt Ukrainian officials are stealing billions of dollars of US aid" will be the most widespread narratives in the near future.   

The Kremlin has ordered its intelligence services to use the US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia on 18 February for information attacks. They will try to manipulate these events to influence public opinion.

Background: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has expressed his belief that a ceasefire on the front lines could be reached by the end of 2025.

Russo-Ukrainian warDefence Intelligence of Ukrainepropaganda
