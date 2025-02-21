All Sections
Heat supply restored in Mykolaiv after Russian attack

Alyona KyrychenkoFriday, 21 February 2025, 12:38
Heat supply restored in Mykolaiv after Russian attack
A radiator. Stock photo: Getty Images

Heat supply has been restored to homes in Mykolaiv that were cut off following a Russian strike on a combined heat and power (CHP) plant.

Source: Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych

Details: "Mykolaiv CHP plant has resumed heat supply to the previously disconnected buildings," he wrote on Telegram.

However, Sienkevych noted that a further nine houses are still without heat supply due to repair works.

Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, reported on the morning of 20 February that a heating system failure had occurred due to the Russian strike on a CHP plant.

Background:

All consumers reconnected: heating supply restored in Mykolaiv
Russian Shahed drone strike on Mykolaiv has totally destroyed heating plant's power generation
Zelenskyy on Russians attacking Mykolaiv: Those who genuinely seek peace do not act this way
