Heat supply restored in Mykolaiv after Russian attack

Heat supply has been restored to homes in Mykolaiv that were cut off following a Russian strike on a combined heat and power (CHP) plant.

Source: Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych

Details: "Mykolaiv CHP plant has resumed heat supply to the previously disconnected buildings," he wrote on Telegram.

Advertisement:

However, Sienkevych noted that a further nine houses are still without heat supply due to repair works.

Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, reported on the morning of 20 February that a heating system failure had occurred due to the Russian strike on a CHP plant.

Background:

On the night of 15-16 February, Russian forces attacked the critical infrastructure of Mykolaiv: drones damaged a CHP plant.

Over 100,000 people had been left without heating due to the Russian attack on the infrastructure of Mykolaiv.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!