Russian Shahed drone strike on Mykolaiv has totally destroyed heating plant's power generation

A Russian Shahed drone strike on a combined heat and power (CHP) plant in the city of Mykolaiv has completely destroyed its power generation.

Source: Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych on Telegram

Quote: "Last night, the enemy struck our CHP plant with several drones, leaving its consumers without heating. The power generation system has been completely destroyed. We are now working to restore the heat supply using alternative solutions.

Workers from both the CHP plant and Mykolaivoblteploenerho [the municipal heating company – ed.] are involved. The work is ongoing. I won’t go into details, but it is extremely difficult."

Details: The mayor noted that it had been possible to keep the heating on in hospitals thanks to modular boiler systems that the city received from Denmark.

Throughout the day, municipal services have been dealing with the aftermath of the strikes in two districts, with work set to continue on Monday.

Quote: "One of the strikes hit the carriageway in Central Avenue. It was later discovered that it struck directly over a sewer main. Specialists from Mykolaivvodokanal [the water utility] have begun repairs, and everything will be restored."

Background:

Mykolaiv’s CHP plant was damaged in an overnight Russian attack on Mykolaiv on 15-16 February, leaving 46,000 households without heating.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later pointed out that the Russian Shahed drone strike on Mykolaiv’s CHP plant, which left more than 100,000 people without heating, demonstrates Russia's unwillingness to restore peace.

