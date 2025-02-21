Stephen King returns to X, brands Trump and Musk Putin-loving traitors

Stephen King wearing an I Stand with Ukraine T-shirt. Photo: King on X

Iconic American writer Stephen King says US President Donald Trump and his supporter, billionaire Elon Musk, are traitors who love Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

Source: King on X (Twitter)

Details: King had announced in November 2024 that he was leaving X due to its increasingly toxic environment.

Advertisement:

A new tweet appeared on King's X page on the evening of 20 February 2025: "I’m baaaack! Did you miss me?" The post garnered 110,000 likes.

It was soon followed by another tweet: "Just wanted to say that Trump is a traitorous, Putin-loving dipsh*t! Goes double for Elon!" The post quickly amassed over 180,000 likes.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!