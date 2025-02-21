Stephen King returns to X, brands Trump and Musk Putin-loving traitors
Friday, 21 February 2025, 13:16
Iconic American writer Stephen King says US President Donald Trump and his supporter, billionaire Elon Musk, are traitors who love Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.
Source: King on X (Twitter)
Details: King had announced in November 2024 that he was leaving X due to its increasingly toxic environment.
A new tweet appeared on King's X page on the evening of 20 February 2025: "I’m baaaack! Did you miss me?" The post garnered 110,000 likes.
It was soon followed by another tweet: "Just wanted to say that Trump is a traitorous, Putin-loving dipsh*t! Goes double for Elon!" The post quickly amassed over 180,000 likes.
