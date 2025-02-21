Most Danes would support their troops' participation in allied contingent in Ukraine

More than half of Danes would support the deployment of their troops as part of a potential allied contingent to provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg, citing Danish agency Ritzau, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The survey reveals that 53% of respondents believe that Denmark should participate in the potential deployment of allied forces to maintain peace in Ukraine. Meanwhile, 15% opposed the idea, and 32% remained undecided.

The poll also found that 66% of Danes support Ukraine’s accession to the EU, while 68% back its NATO membership.

The survey was conducted by the company Voxmeter between 18 and 20 February, with a sample of 1,021 respondents.

Background:

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has cautiously acknowledged the possibility of Denmark's participation in a potential allied contingent as part of security guarantees for Ukraine. However, she emphasised that much depends on the specific details of such an operation.

Earlier, The Washington Post reported unofficially that European countries might be prepared to send up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine, with France potentially providing about a third of them.

The UK and Sweden have publicly expressed readiness or potential readiness to take such a step.

