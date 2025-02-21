All Sections
Most Danes would support their troops' participation in allied contingent in Ukraine

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 21 February 2025, 15:44
Most Danes would support their troops' participation in allied contingent in Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

More than half of Danes would support the deployment of their troops as part of a potential allied contingent to provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg, citing Danish agency Ritzau, as reported by European Pravda

Details:  The survey reveals that 53% of respondents believe that Denmark should participate in the potential deployment of allied forces to maintain peace in Ukraine. Meanwhile, 15% opposed the idea, and 32% remained undecided.

The poll also found that 66% of Danes support Ukraine’s accession to the EU, while 68% back its NATO membership.

The survey was conducted by the company Voxmeter between 18 and 20 February, with a sample of 1,021 respondents.

Background:

  • Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has cautiously acknowledged the possibility of Denmark's participation in a potential allied contingent as part of security guarantees for Ukraine. However, she emphasised that much depends on the specific details of such an operation.
  • Earlier, The Washington Post reported unofficially that European countries might be prepared to send up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine, with France potentially providing about a third of them.
  • The UK and Sweden have publicly expressed readiness or potential readiness to take such a step.

