Most Danes would support their troops' participation in allied contingent in Ukraine
Friday, 21 February 2025, 15:44
More than half of Danes would support the deployment of their troops as part of a potential allied contingent to provide security guarantees for Ukraine.
Source: Bloomberg, citing Danish agency Ritzau, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The survey reveals that 53% of respondents believe that Denmark should participate in the potential deployment of allied forces to maintain peace in Ukraine. Meanwhile, 15% opposed the idea, and 32% remained undecided.
The poll also found that 66% of Danes support Ukraine’s accession to the EU, while 68% back its NATO membership.
The survey was conducted by the company Voxmeter between 18 and 20 February, with a sample of 1,021 respondents.
Background:
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has cautiously acknowledged the possibility of Denmark's participation in a potential allied contingent as part of security guarantees for Ukraine. However, she emphasised that much depends on the specific details of such an operation.
- Earlier, The Washington Post reported unofficially that European countries might be prepared to send up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine, with France potentially providing about a third of them.
- The UK and Sweden have publicly expressed readiness or potential readiness to take such a step.
