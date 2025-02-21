Ukraine's Security Service files charges in absentia against Russian generals responsible for destruction of dam in Kharkiv Oblast – photos

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has filed in absentia charges against Russian Generals Oleg Tsokov and Oleg Makovetsky for ordering the detonation and subsequent destruction of the Oskil Reservoir dam in Kharkiv Oblast in autumn 2022.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Quote from the prosecutor’s office: "Under the procedural guidance of the Specialised Environmental Prosecutor’s Office of the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, two Russian generals have been charged with ecocide and violations of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of individuals in prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Article 441, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Environmental prosecutors, along with SSU investigators, have identified two Russian generals as co-perpetrators of the ecological disaster, namely the destruction of the Oskil Reservoir dam in Kharkiv Oblast."

Details: According to the investigation, one of the suspects, Oleg Makovetsky, is a native of the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast and a lieutenant general commanding the 6th Army of the Russian Air and Air Defence Forces within the Western Military District.

The prosecutor’s office noted that Makovetsky is already a suspect in multiple criminal cases for ordering airstrikes on Kharkiv and the surrounding oblast, including the bombing of the Epicentr shopping mall in the city.

"It was under his orders that the Oskil Reservoir dam was struck with Kh-59 missiles and high-explosive aviation bombs (FAB-250/500/1500)," the statement reads.

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The second suspect, Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov, commanded the 20th Combined Arms Army of Russia’s Western Military District (military unit No. 89425, Voronezh).

During the Ukrainian counteroffensive in September 2022, Tsokov ordered the dam to be mined and blown up as Russian forces retreated from Kharkiv Oblast.

On 12 September, engineering and sapper units under his command detonated the first gate shield and road section between the hydroelectric plant building and the gallery of stationary mechanisms. Meanwhile, aircraft groups commanded by Makovetsky provided air cover for the Russian sappers. Between 13 and 30 September, Russian bombers repeatedly attacked the dam using high-explosive and guided aerial bombs, including FAB-250, FAB-500, OFAB-500ShL and KAB-1500.

The destruction of the dam triggered an environmental disaster at the national level. The reservoir lost up to 70% of its water, fertile soils were eroded, and unique natural ecosystems were put at risk of destruction. The irreversible desiccation of the Oskil Reservoir and flooding of the surrounding areas caused catastrophic changes in the natural and man-made ecosystem of the Siverskyi Donets River. Environmental damages are estimated at nearly UAH 4 billion (approximately US$100 million).

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The crime scene contained indications of Russian aircraft munitions. In addition, Ukrainian forces downed a Russian fighter jet involved in the dam attack.

The inquiry into the other Russian military personnel responsible for this war crime is still ongoing.

