One killed and 9 injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast – photos
At least one person was killed and nine others were injured as a result of Russian attacks on northern Donetsk Oblast.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Details: Seven people aged between 51 and 83 were injured, and 62 houses along with an administrative building were damaged in the city of Sloviansk.
The Prosecutor’s Office specified that an aerial bomb struck a garden in one of the households, causing shrapnel wounds to the head and chest of two women, aged 68 and 83. Additionally, two men sustained a laceration of the arm and an abrasion on the temple.
Four more women were diagnosed with acute stress reactions, including two elderly women aged 74 and 75.
Quote from Filashkin: "In the city of Kramatorsk, a 39-year-old man was injured, and 46 houses along with 2 cars were damaged.
In the village of Nykanorivka, Mykolaivka hromada, one person was reported killed, another injured, and a house was destroyed." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
