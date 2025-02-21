Zelenskyy talks to Scholz about just peace for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a telephone conversation on Friday, 21 February, primarily focused on Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Source: German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the conversation, the leaders discussed "the current military and humanitarian situation, as well as ways to achieve a just peace in Ukraine," the German government said.

As noted, Scholz emphasised that Germany would continue to support Ukraine in close coordination with European and international partners "until a just, comprehensive and lasting peace is achieved".

The parties also agreed that Ukraine should participate in peace talks on its territory, and that issues related to Europe's security "should be discussed together with Europeans".

Background:

Trump has made a number of harsh statements against Volodymyr Zelenskyy in recent days. In particular, the US president called Zelenskyy a "dictator without elections".

On 18 February, top officials of the Russian Federation and the United States met in Saudi Arabia without Ukraine's participation. At the meeting, the parties agreed to "address irritants" to the bilateral relationship and continue to work on preparing talks on Russia's war against Ukraine.

