The European leaders that Ukrainians view most positively are French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Source: a survey by the Rating polling group, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The survey results show that Macron is perceived positively by 77% of respondents, followed by Duda at 72% and von der Leyen at 67%.

More than half of the respondents also have a favourable opinion of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (both at 57%), as well as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (56%).

Attitudes towards most of these leaders have improved compared to last year’s figures. Macron and Starmer, in particular, received their highest approval ratings since the surveys began.

The leaders least popular with Ukrainians are Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (11%), Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko (8%), and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin (1%).

The survey was conducted on 20-21 February. Sample size: 1,200 respondents.

Background: A poll by YouGov, a British international internet-based market research and data analytics firm, found that almost twice as many Americans consider their newly elected president, Donald Trump, to be a "dictator" compared to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

