All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Macron, Duda and von der Leyen are European leaders viewed most positively by Ukrainians

Ivanna KostinaFriday, 21 February 2025, 20:06
Macron, Duda and von der Leyen are European leaders viewed most positively by Ukrainians
Source: Rating sociological group

The European leaders that Ukrainians view most positively are French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Source: a survey by the Rating polling group, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The survey results show that Macron is perceived positively by 77% of respondents, followed by Duda at 72% and von der Leyen at 67%.

Advertisement:

More than half of the respondents also have a favourable opinion of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (both at 57%), as well as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (56%).

Attitudes towards most of these leaders have improved compared to last year’s figures. Macron and Starmer, in particular, received their highest approval ratings since the surveys began.

The leaders least popular with Ukrainians are Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (11%), Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko (8%), and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin (1%).

The survey was conducted on 20-21 February. Sample size: 1,200 respondents.

Background: A poll by YouGov, a British international internet-based market research and data analytics firm, found that almost twice as many Americans consider their newly elected president, Donald Trump, to be a "dictator" compared to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

MacronDuda
Advertisement:
Polish minister brings Shahed drone downed in Ukraine to US – video
Survey shows 65% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, but even more trust former Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
Putin orders preparations for Western companies to return to Russia – FT
Military prosecutor's car blown up in Odesa: suspect detained – video, photo
Trump says Zelenskyy is not "very important" in peace talks
"This is a dictator": pro-Trump newspaper issues special clarification for Trump – photo
All News
Macron
Macron says peace must be reached first before deploying foreign troops in Ukraine
Macron: Europe needs "large-scale defence plan"
Macron: Zelenskyy was elected in free elections, unlike Putin
RECENT NEWS
22:58
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US teams work on draft agreement
22:54
UK PM to avoid mentioning Trump's controversial comments on Ukraine during meeting with US president – The Guardian
22:40
Russian troops attack infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast
22:12
"A very good start": EU ambassador on plans to deploy 30,000 peacekeepers in Ukraine
21:34
Hungarian foreign minister reveals how Hungary helped supply gas to Transnistria at Russia's request
21:19
Europe fears US will refuse to support "tribunal for Putin", The Telegraph reports
21:08
Rearmament without the US: three mechanisms to secure additional defense funding for Europe
20:49
Polish minister brings Shahed drone downed in Ukraine to US – video
20:35
EU begins discussions on 17th sanctions package against Russia
20:16
European defence ministers to discuss strengthening support for Ukraine, Bloomberg reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: