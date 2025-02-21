All Sections
Twice as many Americans label Trump dictator than Zelenskyy, poll reveals

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 21 February 2025, 12:40
Twice as many Americans label Trump dictator than Zelenskyy, poll reveals
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

A poll by YouGov, a British international Internet-based market research and data analytics firm, has found that almost twice as many Americans consider their newly elected president, Donald Trump, to be a "dictator" compared to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Newsweek, an American weekly news magazine, citing the poll, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Respondents were asked whether they consider Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin to be dictators.

The poll revealed that 41% of participants view Trump as a dictator, slightly fewer than the 45% who do not. Another 14% of respondents were uncertain about whether to label him a dictator.

When participants were asked if they considered Zelenskyy a dictator, as Trump had claimed on Wednesday, 22% said yes, while 45% said no. A more significant portion, 33%, were unsure.

The YouGov poll, conducted on 19 February, involved 4,071 Americans.

Background:

  • Ukraine's refusal to sign an agreement on rare earth metals has led to Trump's recent comments calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator without elections".
  • Commenting on the White House's latest statements, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that "President Trump is very upset at President Zelenskyy", particularly due to the lack of gratitude for American aid and the refusal to sign the Ukrainian natural resources deal.

