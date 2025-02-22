All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia has lost over 20,000 soldiers in Bilohorivka, Chasiv Yar and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast in 11 months – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 22 February 2025, 03:20
Russia has lost over 20,000 soldiers in Bilohorivka, Chasiv Yar and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast in 11 months – DeepState
Ukrainian soldiers launching fire. Photo: Getty Images

The DeepState analytical project has published data on Russian losses in the settlements of Bilohorivka, Chasiv Yar and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast between April 2024 and February 2025. The total number of Russian losses has exceeded 20,000 military personnel, including 7,500 killed.

Source: DeepState

Details: Russian losses in the city of Toretsk amounted to 12,498 personnel, including:

Advertisement:
  • 4,003 killed;
  • 8,451 wounded;
  • 44 captured.

The Russians lost 3,013 troops in the village of Bilohorivka, including:

  • 1,543 killed;
  • 1,455 wounded;
  • 15 captured.

Russian losses in the city of Chasiv Yar totalled 4,880, including:

  • 1,967 killed;
  • 2,897 wounded;
  • 16 captured.

Quote: "The battles for these settlements are ongoing. The fighting is heavy and bloody, but the defence forces are doing everything they can to hold back [the Russians]."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CasualtiesRusso-Ukrainian warRussiaDonetsk Oblast
Advertisement:
UK reportedly to announce new support package for Ukraine on 24 February
US threatens to cut Ukraine off from Starlink if it rejects mineral agreement – Reuters
US proposes alternative UN resolution on Ukraine, incorporating Russian amendments
Polish minister brings Shahed drone downed in Ukraine to US – video
Survey shows 65% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, but even more trust former Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
Putin orders preparations for Western companies to return to Russia – FT
All News
Casualties
Russia loses 52 artillery systems and 1,280 soldiers in past 24 hours
Russia loses 1,190 soldiers and 63 artillery systems over past day
Politico: NATO says Russia's losses in Ukraine are growing, with 530,000 troops lost last year alone
RECENT NEWS
10:52
UK reportedly to announce new support package for Ukraine on 24 February
09:46
Trump will not travel to Moscow on 9 May
09:36
Nighttime Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast: one killed, fires rage and buildings damaged – photos
09:21
Rubio says US resolution with no mention of Russia's invasion or occupied territories will help end war 
08:59
After talking with US secretary of state, Polish foreign minister believes US interested in lasting peace in Ukraine
08:40
Ukrainian defenders repel almost 30 attacks on Pokrovsk front and 15 in Russia's Kursk Oblast – General Staff
08:08
Ukraine's air defence downs 82 drones overnight, 75 more go off radar
07:18
Ukraine's Achilles UAV battalion repels Russian attack on Kupiansk front – video
07:17
Russia loses 1,140 soldiers over past day
06:31
Russians advance west of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast – ISW
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: