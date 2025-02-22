Russia has lost over 20,000 soldiers in Bilohorivka, Chasiv Yar and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast in 11 months – DeepState

The DeepState analytical project has published data on Russian losses in the settlements of Bilohorivka, Chasiv Yar and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast between April 2024 and February 2025. The total number of Russian losses has exceeded 20,000 military personnel, including 7,500 killed.

Source: DeepState

Details: Russian losses in the city of Toretsk amounted to 12,498 personnel, including:

Advertisement:

4,003 killed;

8,451 wounded;

44 captured.

The Russians lost 3,013 troops in the village of Bilohorivka, including:

1,543 killed;

1,455 wounded;

15 captured.

Russian losses in the city of Chasiv Yar totalled 4,880, including:

1,967 killed;

2,897 wounded;

16 captured.

Quote: "The battles for these settlements are ongoing. The fighting is heavy and bloody, but the defence forces are doing everything they can to hold back [the Russians]."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!