Ukraine's air defence downs 82 drones overnight, 75 more go off radar

Russia launched 162 Shahed UAVs and various types of decoy drones on the night of 21-22 February. Ukraine’s air defence has managed to down 82 of them.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "As of 08:00, 82 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. "

Details: In addition, 75 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).

Russian strikes caused damage in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

