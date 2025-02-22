Ukraine's air defence downs 82 drones overnight, 75 more go off radar
Saturday, 22 February 2025, 08:08
Russia launched 162 Shahed UAVs and various types of decoy drones on the night of 21-22 February. Ukraine’s air defence has managed to down 82 of them.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force
Quote: "As of 08:00, 82 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. "
Details: In addition, 75 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).
Russian strikes caused damage in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.
