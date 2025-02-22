All Sections
Ukrainian Security Service drones hit substation supplying oil to to large Russian refineries

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 22 February 2025, 11:19
Smoke after an explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

Drones belonging to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) successfully attacked a substation that powers the Novovelichkovskaya oil pumping station in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on 20 February.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in Ukraine’s defence forces

Quote: "On 20 February, ‘cotton’ from the SSU stopped the Novovelichkovskaya oil pumping station. This is one of the key stations for transporting oil in the Kuban region: it supplies oil to the Afipsky and Ilsky oil refineries." ["Cotton" – Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word "vzryv" (explosion), used "khlopok" (a bang) instead. However, "khlopok" also means "cotton", and this has since become a meme – ed.]

Details: The sources noted that the drone strike had hit the 110/35/10 kV power substation that supplies the refinery. The substation caught fire, causing a complete power outage and an emergency shutdown of the oil pumping process. The Russians are currently establishing the amount of damage.

"This is the eighth successful Security Service special operation since the beginning of the year to target oil refineries and oil pumping facilities in Russia. Each such ‘cotton’ causes multimillion-dollar losses to Russia and complicates the supply of fuel to Russian forces," an informed source in Ukraine’s defence forces said.

dronesState Security Service of UkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
