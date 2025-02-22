All Sections
German Armed Forces' inspector general meets Ukraine's commander-in-chief in Kyiv

Oleh PavliukSaturday, 22 February 2025, 12:23
Syrskyi and Breuer. Photo: Syrskyi on Telegram

Carsten Breuer, Inspector General of the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces), has arrived in Ukraine ahead of the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In a video of his meeting with Syrskyi, Breuer stated that Ukraine is "fighting for our freedom".

Syrskyi stated that he briefed his German counterpart about the situation on the contact line and expressed gratitude to Germany for its unwavering support in Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression.

The parties discussed the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in terms of weaponry, ammunition, military and specialised equipment, as well as the training of Ukrainian troops.

"During the meeting, we also addressed the maintenance and repair of German-made military equipment currently in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Syrskyi added.

Background:

  • Breuer’s previous visit to Ukraine, which was also unannounced for security reasons, took place in February 2024.
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which they discussed ways to achieve a "just peace" in Ukraine.

