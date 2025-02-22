The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kostiantynivka. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces launched airstrikes on the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on Saturday, 22 February, leaving at least two people dead and four others injured, with more civilians possibly trapped under the rubble of an apartment block.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Multiple airstrikes have shaken the town this morning. People may still be trapped under the rubble; search and rescue operations are ongoing."

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kostiantynivka. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: He noted that the bombardment is reported to have damaged ten apartment blocks, twenty-one houses, three industrial buildings, a shop, sixteen garages, two power lines, two gas pipelines and nine cars.

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kostiantynivka. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Filashkin urged residents to be responsible and evacuate.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!