Ukrainian rescue workers continue to deal with aftermath of Russian strike on Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant

Ukrainian rescue workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian strike on Chornobyl NPP. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Kyiv Oblast

Ukrainian emergency workers have been dealing with the aftermath of a Russian drone strike on the containment structure of Unit No 4 of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant for eight days now.

Source: press service for Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Details: Rescue workers who are climbers are currently engaged in efforts to partially open the containment structures and extinguish a smouldering area on the north side of the arch.

The State Emergency Service has reported that drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras and rescue workers with handheld thermal imagers are constantly monitoring the accident site.

The radiation background is normal and does not pose a threat to the population.

Background: On the night of 14 February, a Russian loitering munition carrying a high-explosive incendiary warhead hit the containment structure of Chornobyl NPP Unit No 4.

