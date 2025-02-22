Ukrainian World Congress launches global advocacy campaign #StandWithUkraine

The Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) has launched a global advocacy campaign marking the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian World Congress

Details: The campaign aims to remind the world about the ongoing war and its consequences for Ukraine and the global community. It also seeks to urge democratic governments to strengthen their support for Ukraine, increase pressure on Russia to end the war, and restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

The worldwide initiative is supported by Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the International Center for Ukraine Victory, and Communities Army of Ukraine. It runs under the slogan: Stand With Ukraine – Unite for Ukrainian Victory.

A key component of the campaign is an interactive map where Ukrainian communities across the world can register their events, showcasing unity and support for Ukraine’s victory.

At the start of the campaign, nearly 1,000 events had been registered across more than 600 cities in 78 countries. Ukrainians and supporters worldwide can register their events or find a nearby gathering at Ukrainian World Congress website.

Another unifying element of the campaign is Global Alarm. On 24 February 2025, at 18:00 local time, Ukrainian communities worldwide will issue air-raid warnings as a reminder of the ongoing war and a call to action.

Various events, including rallies, marches, flash mobs, prayer gatherings, moments of silence, building illuminations, lectures, exhibitions, and film screenings, will take place worldwide on 22, 23, and 24 February.

UWC President Paul Grod has urged Ukrainians worldwide to support Ukraine. He will be speaking at the Stand With Ukraine rally in Washington today.

