Zelenskyy speaks with UK PM: Europe should be involved in peace talks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, following which the Ukrainian leader has emphasised the need for Europe to be part of the negotiations to bring an end to the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "I had a productive talk with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Europe must be at the negotiating table to end the war and ensure strong security guarantees. Ukraine’s security is inseparable from Europe’s security.

We coordinated our military cooperation, joint steps, and engagements for the coming week, which will be very active. The UK and its people are among Ukraine’s biggest supporters and we deeply appreciate this."

