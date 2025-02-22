All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy speaks with UK PM: Europe should be involved in peace talks

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 22 February 2025, 16:11
Zelenskyy speaks with UK PM: Europe should be involved in peace talks
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, following which the Ukrainian leader has emphasised the need for Europe to be part of the negotiations to bring an end to the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "I had a productive talk with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Advertisement:

Europe must be at the negotiating table to end the war and ensure strong security guarantees. Ukraine’s security is inseparable from Europe’s security.

We coordinated our military cooperation, joint steps, and engagements for the coming week, which will be very active. The UK and its people are among Ukraine’s biggest supporters and we deeply appreciate this."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyUKnegotiations
Advertisement:
Ukrainian World Congress launches global advocacy campaign #StandWithUkraine
Ukrainian rescue workers continue to deal with aftermath of Russian strike on Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
UK reportedly to announce new support package for Ukraine on 24 February
US threatens to cut Ukraine off from Starlink if it rejects mineral agreement – Reuters
US proposes alternative UN resolution on Ukraine, incorporating Russian amendments
Polish minister brings Shahed drone downed in Ukraine to US – video
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy speaks with Dutch PM: new F-16 deliveries expected
Slovak PM Fico justifies Russia's invasion of Ukraine and says Zelenskyy "needs this war"
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US teams work on draft agreement
RECENT NEWS
16:23
EU estimates nearly US$30 billion losses from Trump's steel and aluminium tariffs
16:11
Zelenskyy speaks with UK PM: Europe should be involved in peace talks
15:59
Ukraine launches production of acoustic sensors for artillery detection
15:55
Submission to aggressor breeds future aggression, says Spanish PM ahead of Kyiv visit
15:33
Zelenskyy speaks with Dutch PM: new F-16 deliveries expected
15:20
NATO to build jet fuel pipeline to Czechia and Poland in preparation for war with Russia, Reuters says
15:04
Ukrainian World Congress launches global advocacy campaign #StandWithUkraine
14:45
Italy and France's "scepticism" blocks major EU aid package for Ukraine, Spiegel says
14:30
Ukrainian polar explorer comes back to Antarctica after severe war injury – photos
14:17
Ukrainian rescue workers continue to deal with aftermath of Russian strike on Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: