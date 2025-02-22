Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on oil pumping station in Russia
Ukraine's General Staff has confirmed that Ukrainian forces attacked the Novovelichkovskaya oil pumping station in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on 20 February. The station serves the Tikhoretsk-Novorossiysk-2 oil pipeline.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Quote: "Units from the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the defence forces, struck the Novovelichkovskaya oil pumping station, which serves the Tikhoretsk-Novorossiysk-2 oil pipeline, in Russia's Krasnodar Krai on 20 February 2025.
These facilities of oil pumping infrastructure are used to supply the Russian occupation forces.
The enemy used ground-based air defence systems and Ka-52 helicopters in an attempt to counter our munitions. Information about the strike's results is being gathered."
Details: The General Staff added that Ukrainian forces will persist in targeting strategic targets involved in the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.
Background: On the morning of 22 February, Ukrainska Pravda sources in Ukraine's defence forces reported that drones operated by Ukraine's Security Service had successfully attacked a substation supplying the Novovelichkovskaya oil pumping station in Russia's Krasnodar Krai on 20 February.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!