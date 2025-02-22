One person killed and another injured in Russian attack on civilian car

One man has been killed and another injured as a result of a Russian FPV drone attack on a civilian car in Pokrovsk.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "One person was killed and one injured in Pokrovsk. Russians attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone again. A man, 53, was killed, and a man, 56, was injured and taken to hospital. Two other passengers in the car do not need medical care."

Details: Vadym Filashkin also said that Sloviansk came under fire, with non-residential buildings and houses damaged.

