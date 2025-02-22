All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

One person killed and another injured in Russian attack on civilian car

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 22 February 2025, 19:06
One person killed and another injured in Russian attack on civilian car
Destruction in Donetsk on 22 February after Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

One man has been killed and another injured as a result of a Russian FPV drone attack on a civilian car in Pokrovsk.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "One person was killed and one injured in Pokrovsk. Russians attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone again. A man, 53, was killed, and a man, 56, was injured and taken to hospital. Two other passengers in the car do not need medical care."

Advertisement:

Details: Vadym Filashkin also said that Sloviansk came under fire, with non-residential buildings and houses damaged. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Elon Musk accuses "Zelenskyy Defence Ministry official" of crimes committed by Ukraine's former president's associate
Fresh draft minerals agreement: US has 100% ownership of Ukraine recovery fund
US asks Ukraine to withdraw its draft UN resolution on Russian aggression, WP says
Ukrainian World Congress launches global advocacy campaign #StandWithUkraine
Ukrainian rescue workers continue to deal with aftermath of Russian strike on Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
UK reportedly to announce new support package for Ukraine on 24 February
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian forces drop seven FAB-250 bombs on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast: two killed, four injured– photos, video
Russians advance west of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast – ISW
Russia has lost over 20,000 soldiers in Bilohorivka, Chasiv Yar and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast in 11 months – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
21:47
Elon Musk denies that Americans blackmailed Ukraine by cutting off Starlink
21:18
Survey shows majority of Norwegians support increasing aid to Ukraine
21:01
Elon Musk accuses "Zelenskyy Defence Ministry official" of crimes committed by Ukraine's former president's associate
20:12
Bloomberg: EU again checks possibility of seizing some of Russia's frozen assets
19:27
Woman killed and 3 other people injured in Russian attack on Kostiantynivka – photos
19:11
EU building and police attacked during pro-Russian protest in Bulgaria – photo
19:06
One person killed and another injured in Russian attack on civilian car
18:37
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on oil pumping station in Russia
18:12
Majority of remains believed to be Ukrainian POWs killed in IL-76 crash match relatives' DNA
17:56
Fresh draft minerals agreement: US has 100% ownership of Ukraine recovery fund
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: