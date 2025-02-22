All Sections
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast injure 4 people

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 22 February 2025, 23:51
Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Four civilians were injured in Sumy Oblast as a result of Russian attacks on Saturday.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration in a report as of 21:00

Details: During the day, the Russians fired 112 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast. A total of 241 explosions were recorded.

Thus, in Krasnopillia hromada, three civilians were injured as a result of a Russian attack, and two residential houses were damaged.  [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

One civilian was injured in Khotin hromada.

Sumy Oblast
