Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast injure 4 people
Saturday, 22 February 2025, 23:51
Four civilians were injured in Sumy Oblast as a result of Russian attacks on Saturday.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration in a report as of 21:00
Details: During the day, the Russians fired 112 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast. A total of 241 explosions were recorded.
Thus, in Krasnopillia hromada, three civilians were injured as a result of a Russian attack, and two residential houses were damaged. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
One civilian was injured in Khotin hromada.
