Russia loses 1,180 troops in past 24 hours

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 23 February 2025, 07:40
A Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces continue to suffer losses in the war of aggression against Ukraine, losing 1,180 troops killed and wounded and over 250 pieces of equipment over the past 24 hours alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 867,180 (+1,180) military personnel;
  • 10,168 (+7) tanks;
  • 21,151 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 23,582 (+54) artillery systems;
  • 1,296 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,081 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 26,428 (+117) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,064 (0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 38,334 (+91) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,757 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

