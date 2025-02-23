All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Switzerland says it might contribute 200 troops for future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 23 February 2025, 11:54
Switzerland says it might contribute 200 troops for future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Switzerland could send around 200 troops for a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, contingent on a formal request and approval from the Swiss government.

Source: Reuters, citing Thomas Süssli, Commander-in-Chief of the Swiss Armed Forces, in an interview with Swiss newspaper SonntagsBlick posted on Sunday, 23 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Süssli stated that discussions on deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine are purely hypothetical at this stage, as it remains uncertain how the situation between Kyiv and Moscow will evolve.

Advertisement:

"There's no peace yet and there's been no request from the United Nations," he noted.

Meanwhile, he stressed that Switzerland could probably "field around 200 soldiers in nine to 12 months".

He emphasised that should Switzerland receive a request, the decision would lie with the government and parliament.

Neutral Switzerland participates in various peacekeeping missions globally, the largest of which is in Kosovo, where its troops support NATO forces (KFOR).

European countries are discussing the possibility of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine.

Background: 

  • Media reports suggest that a plan by the UK and France for a peacekeeping contingent envisages the deployment of up to 30,000 European troops. However, it depends on whether the US president can be persuaded to agree to a limited US military role.
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that it would be unacceptable for Russia to see NATO troops deployed in Ukraine after an agreement to resolve the war is reached.
  • US President Donald Trump has backed the idea of deploying European armed forces to Ukraine for a peacekeeping mission.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Switzerlandaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Merz set to become Germany’s new chancellor as far-right achieves historic result – exit polls
Trump administration believes peace deal on Ukraine war is close
Ukraine has alternative to Starlink, Ukraine's defence minister says
Russia has seized US$350 billion worth of Ukrainian mineral resources, Ukraine's Minister of Economy says
Ukraine opposes US demand to create US$500bn fund under minerals deal, Bloomberg says
Record drone attack: Ukrainian air defences destroy 138 out of 267 drones launched by Russia overnight, 119 go off radar
All News
Switzerland
Switzerland confirms first death of military volunteer in war in Ukraine
Switzerland adopts 15th EU sanctions package against Russia in full
Switzerland ready to organise Trump-Putin meeting
RECENT NEWS
20:03
Trump envoy: US companies could do business in Russia if peace deal is reached
19:41
Merz set to become Germany’s new chancellor as far-right achieves historic result – exit polls
19:38
European Council to hold emergency summit on Ukraine's long-term security
19:18
Zelenskyy: Frozen Russian assets belong to Ukraine
19:11
Trump administration believes peace deal on Ukraine war is close
18:52
Ukrainian President's Office chief reports constructive talks with US on mineral resources agreement
18:47
Zelenskyy warns Hungarian and Slovak PMs of risks posed by their statements on NATO non-enlargement
18:43
Zelenskyy: We'll exchange Kursk Oblast for Ukrainian territory when we get to that point
18:22
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian drones are a success and ballistic missiles are in preparation
18:19
Zelenskyy: US has not hinted at possible Starlink shutdown in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: