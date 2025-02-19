Trump supports potential deployment of European troops in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has backed the idea of deploying European troops to Ukraine for a peacekeeping mission.

Source: Trump at a press conference in Mar-a-Lago, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: Trump noted that the deployment of European troops in Ukraine would be great.

"If they [Europeans] want to do that, that's great. I'm all for it. If they want to do that. I think that will be fine," the US president said.

He also added that "if we have a peace deal", US troops will not be sent to Ukraine, "because we are very far away".

"But having [European] troops over there would be fine. I would not object to it at all," Trump said.

Background:

Earlier, The Washington Post unofficially found out that Europe was ready to potentially send up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine, of which about a third were ready to be sent by France.

Italian Prime Minister George Meloni doubts the feasibility of sending European troops to Ukraine for a peacekeeping mission.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that it would be unacceptable for Russia to deploy troops from NATO member states in Ukraine after an agreement on the settlement of the war is reached.

