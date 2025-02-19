All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump supports potential deployment of European troops in Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 19 February 2025, 08:10
Trump supports potential deployment of European troops in Ukraine
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has backed the idea of deploying European troops to Ukraine for a peacekeeping mission.

Source:  Trump at a press conference in Mar-a-Lago, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: Trump noted that the deployment of European troops in Ukraine would be great.

Advertisement:

"If they [Europeans] want to do that, that's great. I'm all for it. If they want to do that. I think that will be fine," the US president said.

He also added that "if we have a peace deal", US troops will not be sent to Ukraine, "because we are very far away".

"But having [European] troops over there would be fine. I would not object to it at all," Trump said.

Background:

  • Earlier, The Washington Post unofficially found out that Europe was ready to potentially send up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine, of which about a third were ready to be sent by France.
  • Italian Prime Minister George Meloni doubts the feasibility of sending European troops to Ukraine for a peacekeeping mission.
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that it would be unacceptable for Russia to deploy troops from NATO member states in Ukraine after an agreement on the settlement of the war is reached.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USATrumpEuropearmy
Advertisement:
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – video
Macron: Trump can "resume useful dialogue" with Putin
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 4 people injured, infrastructure, outpatient clinic and kindergarten damaged
France is not preparing to send ground troops to Ukraine – Macron
Trump: US has given Ukraine US$350 billion in aid, but where is this money?
Trump says situation in Ukraine requires elections as Zelenskyy allegedly has only 4% support
All News
USA
US to maintain sanctions against Russia until peace agreement reached – Bloomberg
Trump: US has given Ukraine US$350 billion in aid, but where is this money?
Trump says situation in Ukraine requires elections as Zelenskyy allegedly has only 4% support
RECENT NEWS
10:29
Ukrainian intelligence: 1,000 North Korean soldiers are mastering new equipment in Russia
10:10
Russian night attack: power line damaged in Cherkasy Oblast, missile hits children's camp in Sumy Oblast
10:02
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – video
09:58
Macron: Trump can "resume useful dialogue" with Putin
09:24
Norway to participate in second summit on Ukraine and European security in Paris
09:07
Russians attack Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles: air defence downs 106 UAVs
09:03
​​Trump on withdrawal of US troops from Europe: no one asked me to do this
08:30
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 4 people injured, infrastructure, outpatient clinic and kindergarten damaged
08:27
EU chief diplomat after talking to US Secretary of State: let's not fall into Russian traps
08:24
Russians attack Ukrainian positions with 144 guided bombs over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: