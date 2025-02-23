Ukraine has alternative to Starlink, Ukraine's defence minister says

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has stated that Ukraine has an alternative to the Starlink satellite internet system.

Source: Umierov at Ukraine. Year 2025 forum

Quote from Umierov: "As for Starlink, we are already working on this – there are alternatives.

Advertisement:

We are not disclosing details yet. Soon, together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Strategic Industries, and our colleagues from the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces, we will announce how we will implement these solutions. But the decision has already been made."

Background:

On 22 February, the UK news agency Reuters reported, citing three sources, that US negotiators were considering cutting off Ukraine's access to the Starlink satellite internet system if Ukraine did not agree to their terms.

However, Elon Musk, owner of SpaceX, the company that manufactures Starlink terminals, denied a Reuters report that US negotiators threatened to cut off Ukraine's Starlink satellite internet service if it refused to sign a subsoil deal.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!