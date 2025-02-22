Elon Musk denies that Americans blackmailed Ukraine by cutting off Starlink

Elon Musk, owner of SpaceX, the company that manufactures Starlink terminals, has denied a Reuters report that US negotiators threatened to cut off Ukraine's Starlink satellite internet service if it refused to sign a subsoil deal.

Source: Musk on social network X (Twitter)

Quote: "Reuters is lying. They are second only to AP (Associated Propaganda) as legacy news liars."

Advertisement:

Background:

On 22 February, the UK news agency Reuters reported, citing three sources, that US negotiators were considering cutting off Ukraine's access to the Starlink satellite internet system if Ukraine did not agree to their terms.

The agency reported that the continuation of Ukraine's access to Starlink was raised in talks between US and Ukrainian officials after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected an initial offer by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant. The issue was raised again during a meeting between US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg and Zelenskyy.

A source told Reuters that Ukraine was told during the meeting that it would face an imminent cut-off of service if it did not sign a deal on minerals.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!