US threatens to cut Ukraine off from Starlink if it rejects mineral agreement – Reuters

US negotiators have been considering the possibility of disconnecting Ukraine from Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet system if Ukraine does not agree to their terms on the mineral agreement .

Source: Reuters with reference to three sources familiar with the matter

Details: The sources said US negotiators are pressuring Kyiv, demanding access to Ukraine’s mineral resources. One of the leverage options being considered is the potential disconnection of the country from Starlink.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Ukraine's continued access to SpaceX-owned Starlink was brought up in discussions between US and Ukrainian officials after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy turned down an initial proposal from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The issue was raised again on Thursday during meetings between Keith Kellogg, the US special Ukraine envoy, and Zelenskyy."

Details: A source reported that Ukraine was told during the meeting that it would face imminent disconnection from the service if it did not sign an agreement on mineral resources.

Background:

US President Donald Trump’s administration presented Ukraine with the terms of an agreement on mineral resources in exchange for military assistance – terms that are usually imposed on aggressor states defeated in war. The conditions of this agreement far exceed those imposed on Germany and Japan after the Second World War.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the US proposal as the deal did not include clear security guarantees from the United States.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Trump was frustrated by the lack of gratitude for US assistance and Ukraine’s refusal to sign the agreement on minerals.

White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said at the Conservative Political Action Conference that Zelenskyy would soon sign an agreement with the United States on mineral extraction.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!