Trump and Canadian PM Trudeau discuss Russia's war against Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaSunday, 23 February 2025, 16:22
Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has held a phone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during which they discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The call between Trump and Trudeau took place ahead of a discussion between G7 leaders, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, EU leaders, and the leaders of Romania and Poland on the war in Ukraine.

The White House stated that both Trump and Trudeau expressed a desire to achieve an end to the three-year-long war.

"The leaders said they both looked forward to Monday’s call," the White House statement reads.

Background:

  • Polish President Andrzej Duda, following a meeting with Trump, stated that Ukraine would not survive the war without American support, adding that "we have to end this war somehow".
  • On 21 February, Duda advised Zelenskyy to remain committed to constructive cooperation with Trump.

