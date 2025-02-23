Trump and Canadian PM Trudeau discuss Russia's war against Ukraine
Sunday, 23 February 2025, 16:22
US President Donald Trump has held a phone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during which they discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The call between Trump and Trudeau took place ahead of a discussion between G7 leaders, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, EU leaders, and the leaders of Romania and Poland on the war in Ukraine.
Advertisement:
The White House stated that both Trump and Trudeau expressed a desire to achieve an end to the three-year-long war.
"The leaders said they both looked forward to Monday’s call," the White House statement reads.
Background:
- Polish President Andrzej Duda, following a meeting with Trump, stated that Ukraine would not survive the war without American support, adding that "we have to end this war somehow".
- On 21 February, Duda advised Zelenskyy to remain committed to constructive cooperation with Trump.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!