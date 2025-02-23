All Sections
Zelenskyy on Trump calling him "dictator": Only a real dictator would be offended

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 23 February 2025, 17:28
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: press conference on 23 February

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was not offended that US President Donald Trump had called him a "dictator" and pledged that he would not become a dictator.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on 23 February

Details: Zelenskyy was asked to comment on Trump calling him a "dictator" because of his unwillingness to hold elections during the war.

Quote: "There is no place for emotions here. I have taken a pragmatic approach to relationships with the current administration and will continue to do so. But, to put it mildly, I would not call President Trump's remarks about me compliments. That's how I interpret it. 

But why would I feel offended? Only a real dictator could be insulted by the term ‘dictator’. But I see it this way: what can we do? We'll just have to live with the United States somehow.

We will not be dictators. It's simply not that interesting. I am a legitimately elected president who didn’t come to power by force. I was elected with 73% of the vote. Incidentally, the parliamentarians who took office at the same time were not appointed by anyone; the people of Ukraine elected the parliament. After martial law is lifted, there will be elections, and the people will make their choice."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that he was not going to be in power for "decades", but he would not allow Russian leader Vladimir Putin to have power over Ukraine.

"As for the words, they will fade away. And maybe something good will be said someday," he added.

The President noted that it is important for him what Ukrainians think of him, just as it is important for Trump what Americans think of him.

Background: On 19 February, US President Donald Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator", accusing him of refusing to hold elections in the country.

