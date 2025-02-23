All Sections
Intensity of Russian attacks on Kursk front nears Pokrovsk front levels – General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 23 February 2025, 22:06

Ukrainian artillery in action. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 81 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with 22 of them taking place on the Pokrovsk front and 19 on the Kursk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 23 February

Details: Russian forces carried out 38 airstrikes, deploying 57 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, they launched 928 kamikaze drones and conducted over 4,000 strikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, launched two attacks towards the settlements of Vovchansk and Zapadne, with one battle still ongoing. 

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted three attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Zahryzove and Bohuslavka. One attack was repelled and two are still ongoing.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces launched 12 attacks near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Novolubivka, Yampolivka, Kuzmyne and towards Novyi, Shyikivka, Novoplatonivka, Zelena Dolyna and Cherneshchyna. One battle is still ongoing. Sloviansk was under an airstrike.

On the Siversk front, one Russian attack is being repelled near the village of Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, two combat engagements were recorded near Chasiv Yar and towards Oleksandro-Shultyne, with one attack repelled. The village of Rai-Oleksandrivka was targeted by an airstrike.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions eight times, focusing their efforts near Toretsk and Krymske. Four attacks are still ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk front, Russian troops attempted 22 breakthroughs near the settlements of Promin, Kotlyne, Andriivka, Bohdanivka, Ulakly, Novoserhiivka, Molodetske, Leontovychi, Pokrovsk, Myroliubivka and Vodyane Druhe. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. The settlements of Komar, Oleksiivka, Zvirove, Lysivka and Myrnohrad came under fire.

Ukrainian defence forces are holding back Russian assaults, inflicting significant losses. On this front alone, Russian forces lost 340 personnel, 190 of them irreversibly. Ukrainian forces also destroyed 13 vehicles, an UAV antenna, a mortar, a gun, two quad bikes and heavily damaged an armoured combat vehicle, four vehicles and three Russian guns.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil and Burlatske, with one more battle still ongoing. 

On the Huliaipole front, airstrikes hit the settlements of Zelene Pole and Huliaipole. 

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled one assault near the village of Stepove, while the village of Kamyanske was attacked with unguided aerial rockets.

Ukrainian forces continue their operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where Russian troops launched 19 assaults throughout the day. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. The Russians carried out 14 airstrikes, dropping 23 guided aerial bombs and launched 346 artillery strikes.



Russia loses 1,180 troops in past 24 hours
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on oil pumping station in Russia
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 121 times on front lines in past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
