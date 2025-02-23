All Sections
Russian drones attack Kyiv, downed UAV debris falls in city

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 23 February 2025, 23:17
Russian Shahed drones. Stock photo: Getty Images

Air defence systems are responding to Russian drones over Kyiv. Debris from a downed UAV has fallen in the capital’s Desnianskyi district.

Source: Timur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: At 22:33, an air-raid warning was issued in the capital due to a Russian UAV attack.

Shortly afterwards, Tkachenko confirmed that air defence systems were responding to drones over Kyiv.

At 23:09, he reported that debris from a downed drone had fallen in an open area in the Desnianskyi district.

Quote: "Emergency services are en route. Information on casualties is being confirmed."

