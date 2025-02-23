All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Over 10,000 people gather in Paris in support of Ukraine – photos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 23 February 2025, 23:30
Over 10,000 people gather in Paris in support of Ukraine – photos
Photo: Ukrinform

More than 10,000 people gathered in Paris on Sunday, 23 February at Place de la République and marched to Place de la Bastille for a rally marking the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform

акція у Парижі, фото: Укрінформ
Photo: Ukrinform

Details: Supporters marched behind a banner calling for unity for Ukraine’s victory, unfurling a 262-metre-long Ukrainian flag and chanting "Solidarity with Ukraine!"

Advertisement:

The demonstrators included many French citizens as well as representatives of the Georgian and Polish communities. Officials from Paris City Hall, senators and deputies also came along to show their support.

Vadym Omelchenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to France, took part in the rally, stressing that France stands by the principle "Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about Europe without Europe".

 
Photo: Ukrinform

Among the slogans spotted on placards at the demonstration were "Trump, Putin, no negotiations without Ukraine!", "Putin means massacre and murder", and "Ukraine is not for sale".

Volodymyr Kohutiak, Vice President of the Ukrainian World Congress and Deputy Head of the Union of Ukrainians in France, said: "Today, as always, we called on France to deploy its military as guarantors of peace in Ukraine. We also called for the swift unfreezing of Russian assets to support Ukraine and a significant increase in military aid."

At Place de la République, activists from the feminist group Femen staged a demonstration with the message: "If Russia stops fighting, there will be no more war. If Ukraine stops fighting, there will be no more Europe."

The rally concluded with a concert by Serhii Vasiliuk, lead singer of the Ukrainian band Tin Sontsia, and a fundraiser for Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Later on Sunday, the archbishop of Paris, Laurent Ulrich, said a mass at Notre-Dame in memory of the war’s victims and for peace in Ukraine.

A total of 52 pro-Ukrainian demonstrations are planned across various regions of France to mark the third anniversary of the full-scale war.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

France
Advertisement:
Russian drones attack Kyiv, downed UAV debris falls in city
Future German chancellor prioritises Europe's independence from US
Pro-Ukraine rallies held in Prague and Brussels – photos
Merz set to become Germany's new chancellor as far-right achieves historic result – exit polls
Ukraine has alternative to Starlink, Ukraine's defence minister says
Russia has seized US$350 billion worth of Ukrainian mineral resources, Ukraine's Minister of Economy says
All News
France
Elon Musk blames "Zelenskyy's Defence Ministry official" for crimes committed by associate of former president Yanukovych
Italy and France's "scepticism" blocks major EU aid package for Ukraine, Spiegel says
Zelenskyy briefs Macron and Finnish president on his talks with Trump's special envoy Kellogg
RECENT NEWS
23:30
Over 10,000 people gather in Paris in support of Ukraine – photos
23:17
Russian drones attack Kyiv, downed UAV debris falls in city
22:47
Ukrainian gymnast wins two silver medals at World Cup event
22:27
Future German chancellor prioritises Europe's independence from US
22:06
Intensity of Russian attacks on Kursk front nears Pokrovsk front levels – General Staff
21:41
Pro-Ukraine rallies held in Prague and Brussels – photos
20:45
Zelenskyy doesn't consider arrest of generals as undermining trust between authorities and military
20:03
Trump envoy: US companies could do business in Russia if peace deal is reached
19:41
Merz set to become Germany's new chancellor as far-right achieves historic result – exit polls
19:38
European Council to hold emergency summit on Ukraine's long-term security
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: