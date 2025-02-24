Russia loses 1,050 troops and 44 artillery systems in past 24 hours

Smoke, after the launch of munition. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces continue to suffer losses in the war in Ukraine, losing 1,050 troops killed and wounded and over 190 weapons and pieces of equipment over the past 24 hours alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 868,230 (+1,050) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,177 (+9) tanks;

tanks; 21,157 (+6) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 23,626 (+44) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,299 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,081 (+9) air defence systems;

370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

26,645 (+217) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,064 (0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

38,444 (+110) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,757 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

