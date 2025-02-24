All Sections
210 civilians, including 11 children, killed in Kyiv over 3 years of war

Monday, 24 February 2025, 13:50
Vitalii Klitschko. Photo: Vitalii Klitschkoʼs Telegram Channel

A total of 210 civilians, including 11 children, have been killed in Kyiv during the three years of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram

Quote from Vitalii Klitschko: "The air-raid warning was issued 1,539 times. A total of 1,239 residential buildings and 194 educational institutions, 41 healthcare institutions, and 17 social institutions were damaged."

Details: Klitschko summarised the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine's capital during the three years of Russia's full-scale invasion. He reported that Russian aggression claimed the lives of 210 civilians, including 11 children. Ambulance staff responded 2,729 times to missile and drone attacks, treating 1,324 victims, 101 of whom were children.

Quote from Vitalii Klitschko: "As of today, almost 422,700 internally displaced persons have been registered in Kyiv, including about 68,000 children."

Klitschko also noted that in the first months of the Russian invasion, the capital's Humanitarian Centre assisted more than 8,000 people daily. The subway hosted up to 70,000 Kyiv residents and guests simultaneously during air-raid warnings.

