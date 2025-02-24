All Sections
Boris Johnson believes that "minerals deal" will be beneficial for Ukraine

Yurii PanchenkoMonday, 24 February 2025, 18:19
Stock photo: Getty Images

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that an agreement with the United States on Ukrainian minerals will be beneficial to Ukraine in the long run.

Source: Johnson during a special meeting in Kyiv organised by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, as reported by European Pravda correspondent

Details: Johnson said that he had seen the agreement and analysed it.

He acknowledged that the agreement could be interpreted as extortion, drawing parallels with the land-lease deal signed with his country. He described it as a situation in which the UK was robbed, with military bases taken away and they continued to pay until 2006 for provided assistance.

Despite this, Johnson emphasised that the agreement would ensure the preservation of a free Ukraine, stressing that the fund would not be replenished unless Ukraine was independent.

Johnson said he understood Ukraine's reservations about the agreement's implications, but remained adamant that it should be signed. He pointed out that one of its advantages was the possibility of a long-term collaboration with the United States, as opposed to a partnership with Russia.

Johnson stated that he did not like US President Donald Trump's negotiating style. However, he believes that significant benefits could be gained from the agreement. The former British Prime Minister stated that the more afraid Ukraine was, the more pleased Putin would be.

Background:

  • On Monday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said that Ukrainian and American teams are at the final stage of negotiations on the agreement on Ukrainian minerals.
  • US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said earlier that he expected Ukraine to sign an agreement on the use of Ukrainian natural resources "this week".
  • At a press conference on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the agreement on the use of Ukrainian natural resources with the US should include clear security guarantees from the US.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

