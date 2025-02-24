All Sections
Ukrainian deputy PM: Ukraine and US in final stages of negotiations on minerals deal

Khrystyna Bondarieva , OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 24 February 2025, 12:45
Ukrainian deputy PM: Ukraine and US in final stages of negotiations on minerals deal
Olha Stefanishyna. Photo: Facebook

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna has said that Ukrainian and American teams are at the final stage of negotiations on the agreement on Ukrainian minerals.

Source: Stefanishyna on X (Twitter) on Monday, 24 February

Details: Stefanishyna noted that the talks "have been very constructive" with "nearly all key details finalised". 

Quote: "Ukrainian and US teams are in the final stages of negotiations regarding the minerals agreement. We are committed to completing this swiftly to proceed with its signature. We hope both US and UA leaders might sign and endorse it in Washington the soonest to showcase our commitment for decades to come."

Background:

  • The day before, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, reported a constructive round of talks with the US side on an agreement to give Washington a share of Ukraine's mineral resources.
  • US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said earlier that he expected Ukraine to sign an agreement on the use of Ukrainian natural resources "this week".
  • At a press conference on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the agreement on the use of Ukrainian natural resources with the US should include clear security guarantees from the US.

