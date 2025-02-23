All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs security guarantees from US in mineral resources agreement

Iryna KutielievaSunday, 23 February 2025, 17:35
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the agreement with the United States on the use of Ukrainian natural resources must include clear security guarantees from the US.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on 23 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that he is "simply seeking a dialogue with President Trump". 

He emphasised that his desire for dialogue is "fair", as he does not want "to sign something that will be paid by ten generations of Ukrainians".

Quote: "Economic agreements can also serve as security guarantees... but not just any economic agreement, it should be an economic agreement between our countries as part of security guarantees. Therefore, it is necessary for the agreement to include what is currently missing – security guarantees from the United States." 

Read more: Trading metals for security: which resources interest Trump, and what can Ukraine offer?

Details: The mineral resources agreement which has caused tensions in US-Ukraine relations is part of broader efforts to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Background:

  • On 21 February, Axios reported that US and Ukrainian officials had been negotiating all night into Friday morning in an attempt to reach a deal on minerals and stem the deterioration in relations between Kyiv and Washington.
  • US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said on Friday, 21 February that Zelenskyy would sign the deal soon.
  • Sky News reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not yet ready to sign an agreement with the US on the use of Ukrainian natural resources due to "a number of problematic issues" in its current version.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

