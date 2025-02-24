All Sections
US opposes Ukrainian UN resolution condemning Russian aggression

Oleh PavliukMonday, 24 February 2025, 18:40
Dorothy Shea, US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN. Photo: The United Nations

The United States has publicly opposed the adoption of a resolution authored by Ukraine and the EU at the UN General Assembly, which condemns Russia’s full-scale invasion and calls for the withdrawal of its troops from occupied territories.

Source: Dorothy Shea, US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the General Assembly on 24 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The US diplomat argued that previous UN resolutions condemning Russia’s actions and highlighting its violations of international law "failed to stop the war".

Shea emphasised that the ongoing war has caused immense suffering "for people in Ukraine, Russia, and beyond", and "generations of Ukrainians and Russians have died unnecessarily".

"It is time for member states to return to the purposes and principles of the [UN] Charter, mainly, to maintaining international peace and security, including through the peaceful settlement of disputes," Shea stated, adding that this is the aim of the US-backed UN resolution.

She called on both Ukraine and Russia to support the American resolution.

Quote: "That is why the US opposes putting forward another resolution, and that is why we cannot support Ukraine’s resolution. We urge its withdrawal in favour of a strong statement, committing us to end the war and work towards lasting peace." 

More details: The resolution proposed by the EU and Ukraine refers to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation and demands that Russia immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all its armed forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

By contrast, the brief US resolution expresses sorrow over the "the tragic loss of life throughout the Russia-Ukraine conflict" and "implores a swift end to the conflict and further urges a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia".

Earlier reports indicated that the US was pressuring other countries to refrain from supporting the Ukrainian resolution and instead vote for the American proposal.

