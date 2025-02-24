US threatens to scuttle G7 statement on anniversary of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine – Bloomberg

The United States is threatening to withdraw its support for a joint statement by the Group of Seven nations on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg said that the United States opposed the wording in the statement that condemns Russia and resembles similar statements from previous years.

In addition, Bloomberg sources report that Washington did not support the call to strengthen sanctions against Russian energy in order to force Moscow into negotiations for a lasting peace.

Although discussions on a compromise wording for the G7 statement are still ongoing, sources informed Bloomberg that the US has threatened to withdraw its support entirely.

It was also reported that a White House spokeswoman stated that a meeting will be convened shortly to discuss the common goal of ending the war.

Background:

According to some reports, Donald Trump's administration has asked Kyiv to withdraw a draft UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia's full-scale aggression and demanding that Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory.

The United States introduced its own draft resolution, which is much weaker in terms of content and does not name Russia as an aggressor.

