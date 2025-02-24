Polish foreign minister comments on Russia's praise of US resolution on war in Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has drawn attention to Russia’s praise for the US-backed resolution on the war in Ukraine at the UN General Assembly.

Source: Sikorski on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sikorski noted that Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s envoy to the UN, praised the US resolution marking the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion because it refers to the war as a "conflict" rather than "aggression".

"A historic day," the Polish diplomat remarked briefly.

In his speech, Nebenzya called the US-backed resolution "a step in the right direction" and urged support for it along with Russia’s proposed amendment on removing "the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis".

As a result, Russia’s amendment was rejected, and the resolution – which does not mention Russia’s violations of international law or call for a withdrawal of its troops from occupied territories – was adopted without it, with 93 votes in favour.

At the same time, the UN General Assembly passed Ukraine’s resolution condemning Russian aggression with the same 93 votes.

