All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Polish foreign minister comments on Russia's praise of US resolution on war in Ukraine

Oleh PavliukMonday, 24 February 2025, 20:01
Polish foreign minister comments on Russia's praise of US resolution on war in Ukraine
Photo: the United Nations

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has drawn attention to Russia’s praise for the US-backed resolution on the war in Ukraine at the UN General Assembly.

Source: Sikorski on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sikorski noted that Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s envoy to the UN, praised the US resolution marking the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion because it refers to the war as a "conflict" rather than "aggression".

Advertisement:

"A historic day," the Polish diplomat remarked briefly.

In his speech, Nebenzya called the US-backed resolution "a step in the right direction" and urged support for it along with Russia’s proposed amendment on removing "the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis".

As a result, Russia’s amendment was rejected, and the resolution – which does not mention Russia’s violations of international law or call for a withdrawal of its troops from occupied territories – was adopted without it, with 93 votes in favour.

At the same time, the UN General Assembly passed Ukraine’s resolution condemning Russian aggression with the same 93 votes.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAUN
Advertisement:
Trump believes war in Ukraine could end "within weeks"
Trump refuses to call Putin dictator: "I don't use those words lightly"
Trump says he may meet with Zelenskyy "this or next week" for mineral resources deal
correctedUN adopts US resolution with amendments calling for restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity
​​Zelenskyy says he had "good" conversation with Trump at G7 meeting
EU chief diplomat: Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, Ukraine must be part of NATO
All News
USA
Trump says he is discussing "major economic development transactions" with Putin
UN adopts US resolution without condemning Russian aggression, Ukraine abstains
UN adopts Ukraine's resolution condemning Russia, US votes against
RECENT NEWS
23:33
Russians strike Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two women
23:11
Macron discusses peacekeeping mission in Ukraine with Trump, says countries are willing to join
23:01
Trump believes Putin won't oppose European peacekeepers in Ukraine
22:33
Putin supports Trump's proposal to cut defence spending and invites US to jointly mine aluminium
22:31
EXPLAINERHow Trump’s campaigning worked and who will be Germany’s new Chancellor
22:21
Trump believes Ukraine can reclaim part of its territory seized by Russia
22:19
Russian troops attack Donetsk Oblast: one person killed, five injured
21:55
Trump believes war in Ukraine could end "within weeks"
21:38
Ukrainian defence forces repel Russian assault on Kupiansk front, Kharkiv Oblast – video
21:37
Trump refuses to call Putin dictator: "I don't use those words lightly"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: