UN adopts US resolution with amendments calling for restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a US-backed resolution which in particular called for the restoration of Ukrainian territorial integrity, marking the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Monday, 24 February.

Details: The US resolution, titled Path to Peace, was supported by 93 UN member states, while 8 voted against it, and 73 abstained. Ukraine abstained from voting, as did the United States, which prepared the resolution.

At the same time, the UN General Assembly rejected a Russian amendment calling for the removal of the "root causes" of the war in Ukraine, with 71 states voting against it and only 31 in favour.

However, three amendments proposed by European states were approved, among them a change to the wording around the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation as well as an addition of a call for a just, lasting and comprehensive peace between Ukraine and Russia in accordance with the UN Charter and the principles of sovereign equality and territorial integrity of states.

The brief US resolution expresses sorrow over the "the tragic loss of life throughout the Russia-Ukraine conflict" and "implores a swift end to the conflict and further urges a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia".

Earlier on Monday, 24 February, the General Assembly had also passed Ukraine’s resolution condemning Russian aggression, with the same 93 votes in favour.

The United States voted against the Ukrainian resolution – alongside Russia and 16 other countries.

