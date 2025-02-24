All Sections
Trump says he may meet with Zelenskyy "this or next week" for mineral resources deal

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 24 February 2025, 20:34
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has stated that he is ready to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House "this week or next week" to sign an agreement on the use of mineral resources.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on 24 February

Details: Trump suggested in a conversation with journalists that he may meet with Zelenskyy soon.

Quote: "In fact, he may come in this week or next week to sign the agreement [on mineral resources]. Which would be nice. I’d love to meet him. We would meet in the Oval Office." 

More details: The US president stated that Kyiv and Washington are "very close to a final deal" on rare earth metals and "various other things".

Quote: "And he [Zelenskyy] would like to come, as I understand, here to sign it, and that would be great for me. I think then they have to get it approved by the council or whoever might approve it, I am sure that will happen." 

Background:

  • Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna reported that Ukrainian and US negotiators were in the final stages of talks on the mineral resources agreement.
  • Previously, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff stated that he expected Ukraine to sign the agreement on the use of its natural resources "this week".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

