Trump administration expects Ukraine to sign "minerals deal" this week

US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff has stated that he expects Ukraine to sign an agreement on the use of Ukraine’s natural resources as early as this week.

Source: Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, on CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Witkoff said that President Zelenskyy had wavered in his commitment to the deal a week ago.

Quote: "The President [Trump] sent a message to him. He’s not wavering anymore.

…He [Zelenskyy] realises that we have done so much and that that agreement belongs being signed. And I think you’ll see it signed this week."

On 23 February, Ukraine and the US are holding a new round of negotiations regarding the agreement on the use of Ukrainian natural resources.

According to Axios, US and Ukrainian officials had been negotiating all night into Friday morning in an attempt to reach a deal on the minerals and stem the deterioration in relations between Kyiv and Washington.

White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz stated on 21 February that Zelenskyy is expected to sign the agreement soon.

However, Sky News reports that President Zelenskyy is currently not ready to sign the deal due to "problematic issues" in its current version.

