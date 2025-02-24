Canada imposes sanctions on Russia on anniversary of full-scale invasion

The Canadian government has announced a new package of sanctions against Russian individuals and entities supporting aggression on 24 February, the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: a decision by Canadian government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Canada’s new sanctions target 76 individuals and entities in Russia and beyond who are aiding the Kremlin’s military-industrial base and cooperating with North Korea.

The restrictions also apply to those who have used drones against civilian infrastructure, including the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, those responsible for the deportation of Ukrainian children, and figures involved in Russian propaganda.

Among the listed entities are the Akhmad Kadyrov Foundation, the Russian Aerospace Forces, and the troops responsible for radiological, chemical, and biological defence.

Canada is also taking action against Russia’s shadow fleet by imposing sanctions on 109 vessels involved in transporting assets and goods for the benefit of Russia or individuals based there.

The list includes 92 oil tankers, 9 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 8 ships used to transport weapons and related materials to Russia from Iran and North Korea.

Background:

On Monday, 24 February, the UK imposed its largest package of sanctions against Russia since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

On the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU adopted its 16th package of sanctions against Moscow.

The latest EU sanctions package targets key sectors of the Russian economy, further undermining the regime's capacity to continue its illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine.

