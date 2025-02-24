All Sections
Ukrainian Defence Industry to manufacture Canadian Roshel Senator armoured vehicles

Artur KryzhnyiMonday, 24 February 2025, 20:54
Ukrainian Defence Industry to manufacture Canadian Roshel Senator armoured vehicles
Roshel Senator vehicle. Photo: Ukrainian Defence Industry

Ukrainian Defence Industry, also known as Ukroboronprom, a strategic manufacturer of weapons and military hardware in Ukraine, has signed an agreement with the Canadian company Roshel to establish joint production of armoured vehicles.

Source: Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin on Telegram

Details: The agreement covers the production of the Roshel Senator MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicles.

Smetanin stated that the Ukrainian company will receive the necessary technical documentation and components for vehicle production.

Quote from Smetanin: "Manufacturing this equipment in Ukraine will significantly speed up its delivery to combat units. It will also strengthen the Ukrainian economy and provide domestic producers with access to advanced technologies."

Background:

  • On 15 February, Ukrainian Defence Industry signed a memorandum of understanding with the Danish company Weibel Scientific.
  • Ukrainian Defence Industry and the French company Thales International SAS, specialising in the development of information systems for the aerospace and defence sectors, signed an agreement to create a joint venture.
  • In June 2024, Thales announced the signing of three agreements with Ukrainian defence companies to cooperate on electronic warfare, air defence systems, radar technology and drones.

